PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Family Reunion Cory Wharton BREAKS DOWN Over Taylor Selfridge Marriage Pressure Season 3, Episode 10 RECAP

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is getting emotional as Cory Wharton confronts his own trauma and feelings about marrying Taylor Selfridge. The cast dives into their own private traumas before the single ladies hit the town - and bring back a new person to the villa. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3, Episode 10.