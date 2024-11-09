PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom: Catelynn Lowell BLOCKED by Carly's Parents, Texts EXPOSED
Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell is going IN on the adoptive parents of biological daughter Carly, claiming in a new rant on Instagram that they've blocked her completely amid her attempts to reach out. PopCulture's Social Call has the latest.
