PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom: Briana Reunites With Mom After Rehab | Season 2, Episode 11 RECAP
Briana DeJesus is nervous to reunite with mom Roxanne after her stay in rehab, but how will the reunion go? Jade Cline's mom is sent to jail and Leah Messer works with daughter Ali to be more independent with her muscular dystrophy diagnosis. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the biggest moments of Season 2, Episode 11.
