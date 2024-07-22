PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom: Amber Portwood's Daughter Asks to Be ADOPTED | The Next Chapter 2x07 RECAP

Amber Portwood's daughter Leah is DONE with her mom after a birthday fiasco turned no-contact between the two. How Gary Shirley responded to his daughter's request to have stepmom Kristina adopt her - and Amber's text about refusing to reach out to her daughter on PopCulture's Social Call recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 7.