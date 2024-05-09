PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Amber Portwood SLAMMED in Explosive Call Before Fiancé DISAPPEARED | Season 2, Episode 14
Teen Mom Amber Portwood faces off with Gary Shirley over seeing daughter Leah in an explosive FaceTime just days before fiancé Gary Wayt's disappearance. All that - plus drama with Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin - as PopCulture's Social Call recaps Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 14.
