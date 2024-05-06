PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Amber Portwood RUINS Daughter Leah's Birthday Dinner With Huge Fight Season 2, Episode 2 RECAP
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter took a dark turn as Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley get into a huge fight at Leah's birthday dinner - and Amber causes her daughter to break down in tears. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 2, Episode 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - with exclusive insight from Leah Messer after she reunited with her dad after a decade to help him into detox.
