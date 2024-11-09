PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom: Amber Portwood Reveals WHY Fiancé Gary Wayt Went MISSING | Season 2, Episode 15

Dive into the Teen Mom drama on the Season 2 finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter as Amber Portwood deals with the aftermath of fiancé Gary Wayt going missing. Jenelle Evans attempts to reunite ex Nathan Griffiths with son Kaiser. Ashley Jones recounts her traumatic experience being held hostage by ex Bar Smith. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra struggle with biological daughter Carly's adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa. All that and more on PopCulture's Social Call recap of the Season 2 finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.