PopCulture Social Call - RuPaul's Drag Race: Plane Jane Delivers MAJOR TWIST | Season 16, Episode 10 RECAP

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 is giving us a twist for our lives! Plane Jane's immunity potion comes into play in an unexpected way as the queens take on the new civic anthem "Power." PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 16, Episode 10.