PopCulture Social Call- RuPaul's Drag Race Meet the Queens of Season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race is back for Season 16 on Jan. 5, 2024, and PopCulture's Social Call is breaking down all the iconic queens competing for the crown. PopCulture's Anna Rumer and ComicBook's Nick Valdez share their thoughts on the Season 16 cast, from the flips to the flops.