PopCulture Social Call - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 Winner Crowned in SHOCKING Finale | RECAP
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 is crowning a winner - but did the right queen take the crown? PopCulture's Social Call breaks down all best moments of the All Stars 9 finale - from the variety show performances to the final runway.
