PopCulture Social Call - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9: RuPaul Was the REAL Winner This Week | Episode 7 RECAP
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 is taking the drama to the ladies room in this diva-inspired acting challenge starring none other than RuPaul! But who nailed the assignment - and who is getting flushed? PopCulture's Social Call breaks down all the drama and all the best moments of All Stars 9, Episode 7.
