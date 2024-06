PopCulture Social Call - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9: Roxxxy Andrews BREAKS DOWN on Stage| Episode 5 RECAP

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 is bringing the emotion this week as Roxxxy Andrews breaks down on stage as the competition gets a little too real (estate). PopCulture's Social Call breaks down all the drama and all the best moments of All Stars 9, Episode 5.