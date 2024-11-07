PopCulture Social Call - Rob ENDS His Marriage to Sophie | HEA Season 8, Episode 18 RECAP
90 Day Fiancé's Rob is officially calling off his marriage to Sophie - and she's shocked at the breakup. Also on Happily Ever After, Angela spits at Michael in public as Jasmine's pageant comes to an end with a major fight with Gino. All that and more as PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, Episode 18.
Trending Now:
-
1Matt Rife Is Officially Single Again, No Longer Dating Jessica Lord
-
2The Rise and Sudden Stop of Meghan Markle's Hollywood Career
-
3Richard Simmons' Cause of Death Is Under Investigation
-
4Shannen Doherty's Mom Mourns Her 'Beautiful Girl' After Daughter's Death
-
5DJ Mr. Cool Beaten to Death by Roommate Over Fridge Dispute