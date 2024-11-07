PopCulture Social Call - Rob ENDS His Marriage to Sophie | HEA Season 8, Episode 18 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé's Rob is officially calling off his marriage to Sophie - and she's shocked at the breakup. Also on Happily Ever After, Angela spits at Michael in public as Jasmine's pageant comes to an end with a major fight with Gino. All that and more as PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, Episode 18.