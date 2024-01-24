PopCulture Social Call - RHOSLC Monica GONE After Reunion Blowout, Heather Tells the Truth About Her Black Eye
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion just came to an EXPLOSIVE conclusion, as Monica was confronted about Reality Von Tease ahead of reports that she won't be back for Season 5. Heather reveals what really happened with her black eye.
