PopCulture Social Call - RHONY Jenna Lyons' Lingerie Gift Causes DRAMA Season 14 Episode 2
The Real Housewives of New York City is bringing the drama as the cast heads off on their first cast trip together to the Hamptons. But caviar-gate starts the weekend with a bang, and Jenna Lyons' lingerie gift ends with drama.
