PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Morgan Wade Makes First Appearance Amid Kyle Richards Marriage Rumors Season 13, Episode 6
After plenty of speculation about her relationship with Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade made her official 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' debut - and it comes as Kyle comes under fire about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.
After plenty of speculation about her relationship with Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade made her official 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' debut - and it comes as Kyle comes under fire about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.