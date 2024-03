PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Kyle Richards Won't Apologize for Keeping Mauricio Split a Secret Season 13 Reunion Part 2 RECAP

Kyle Richards won't apologize to Dorit Kemsley for keeping her marital problems with Mauricio Umansky a secret ahead of their separation - despite Dorit's own marriage problems with husband PK. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Reunion Part 2.