PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Kyle Richards Hints at Separation from Mauricio Umansky Season 13, Episode 8

RHOBH Kyle Richards Hints at Separation from Mauricio Umansky Season 13, Episode 8

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama keeps coming as the seeds of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation are sowed in the midseason trailer. Kyle also opens up about the loss of her friend and its impact on her life in RHOBH Season 13, Episode 8.