PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Kyle Richards Gets REAL About Marital Problems With Mauricio Umansky Season 13, Episode 4 Recap

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is getting real about how her fallout with sister Kathy and newfound sobriety are causing cracks in her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. Sutton Stracke is confronted in the aftermath of her Magic Mike storm-out.