PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Kyle Richards 'Frustrated' With Marriage to Mauricio Ahead of Finale Bombshell Season 13, Episode 16

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale is coming next week, as news of Kyle and Mauricio's separation breaks. Kyle expresses her frustration with her marriage in RHOBH Season 13, Episode 16 - and PopCulture's Social Call is recapping the drama.