PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Crystal Suffers Medical Emergency After Annemarie Fight Season 13, Episode 13 RECAP
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Spain is off to a rough start as Crystal suffers an apparent medical emergency after being accused of talking smack on her castmates by Annemarie.
