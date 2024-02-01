PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Crystal Experiences 'Stroke Symptoms,' Breaks Down Over Medical Emergency Season 13, Episode 14 RECAP

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff suffered a medical emergency experiencing "stroke symptoms" on her vacation to Spain. Get the details on her trip to the hospital, as well as her relationship with Annemarie Wiley, when PopCulture's Social Call recaps RHOBH Season 13, Episode 14.