PopCulture Social Call - Real Housewives of Dubai Returns With Hilarious BEYONCE Drama, New Housewife Season 2 Premiere RECAP

The Real Housewives of Dubai are FINALLY back for Season 2 - and it's the battle of the VIP and the VVIP in the premiere. Get the down low on the new drama and new Housewife Taleen Marie - with EXCLUSIVE insight from Caroline Brooks - on PopCulture's Social Call.