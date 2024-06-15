PopCulture Social Call - Real Housewives of Dubai: Caroline Stanbury Reveals SHOCKING Marriage Prediction | Season 2, Episode 4 Recap

Is Caroline Stanbury's marriage to Sergio already on the rocks? The Real Housewives of Dubai opens up about her marriage timeline amid a rocky patch and an explosive move. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 2, Episode 4 of RHODubai.