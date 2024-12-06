PopCulture Social Call - Real Housewives of Dubai: Brooks EXPLODES at Stanbury | Season 2, Episode 2 RECAP YT
The Real Housewives of Dubai is getting into it right away as Caroline Brooks battles it out with Caroline Stanbury over a comment she made about her friend Taleen. Things get explosive as PopCulture's Social Call recaps RHODubai Season 2, Episode 2.
