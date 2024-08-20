PopCulture Social Call - Love Island USA: Nicole and Kendall SPLIT After Season 6 Reunion Fight

Love Island USA couple Nicole and Kendall are DONE after their fight at the Season 6 reunion surrounding lies and a leaked video. PopCulture's Social Call has the latest on their breakup - plus a look back on the heartbreaking argument that seems to have ended it all.

By PopCulture.com Staff

