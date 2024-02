PopCulture Social Call- Love Is Blind Couple SPLITS as Jeramey Accused of CHEATING Season 6, Episode 7-9 RECAP

Love Is Blind Season 6 is getting wild, as Jeremey's 5 a.m. rendezvous with Sarah Ann is exposed in an explosive argument with Laura. Kenneth and Brittany's relationship takes a major turn as Chelsea and Jimmy argue over whether or not she's being "clingy." PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 6, episodes 7-9 of Love is Blind.