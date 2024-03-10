PopCulture Social Call - Law & Order: SVU: Meet Benson's New Detective Joining the Squad | Season 26 Premiere RECAP
Law & Order: SVU is kicking off Season 26 with a new detective and a new case. Meet Benson's newest recruit, Det. Kate Silva, and see how she fits into the squad as they investigate a brutal law school attack that left one student dead. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 1.
