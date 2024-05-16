PopCulture Social Call - Law & Order SVU Beloved Character SHOT in Season 25 Finale
Law & Order: SVU Season 25 is going out with a bang - quite literally. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the thrilling finale, from one of our favorite detectives getting shot to an intense standoff and adorable Benson/Stabler moment.
