PopCulture Social Call - Jo Koy BOMBS 2024 Golden Globes, Admits He 'Fell a Little Short' as Host
Jo Koy admits he "fell a little short" during his hosting job at the 2024 Golden Globes after his jokes about Taylor Swift, Barbie and Oppenheimer were critically panned. Watch the most awkward moments on PopCulture's Social Call.
