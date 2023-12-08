PopCulture Social Call extended- Big Brother Reindeer Games Announces All-Star Cast Members

Big Brother Reindeer Games has officially announced its all-star cast - and these returning players are bringing the holiday cheer to the new CBS spinoff. PopCulture's Anna Rumer breaks down the Reindeer Games cast with Nick Valdez.

By PopCulture.com Staff

Big Brother Reindeer Games has officially announced its all-star cast - and these returning players are bringing the holiday cheer to the new CBS spinoff. PopCulture's Anna Rumer breaks down the Reindeer Games cast with Nick Valdez.

Start the Conversation

of