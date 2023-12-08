PopCulture Social Call extended- Big Brother Reindeer Games Announces All-Star Cast Members
Big Brother Reindeer Games has officially announced its all-star cast - and these returning players are bringing the holiday cheer to the new CBS spinoff. PopCulture's Anna Rumer breaks down the Reindeer Games cast with Nick Valdez.
