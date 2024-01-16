PopCulture Social Call - Drag Race Season 16 Episode 2
Prepare your burger finger, because Anna and Nick with PopCulture's Social Call are back to offer up their unfiltered thoughts on Season 16 Episode 2- from *that* talent show to the bananas runway reveals. Dive in with Season 16 Episode 2 this week with PopCulture's Social Call.
Prepare your burger finger, because Anna and Nick with PopCulture's Social Call are back to offer up their unfiltered thoughts on Season 16 Episode 2- from *that* talent show to the bananas runway reveals. Dive in with Season 16 Episode 2 this week with PopCulture's Social Call.