PopCulture Social Call - Drag Race Season 16 Episode 1
RuPaul's Drag Race is kicking off Season 16 with a little MTV Spring Break Talent Show, and while some of the new queens are feeling their fantasy, others are having their wigs snatched - literally! Anna and Nick recap Season 16, Episode 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
