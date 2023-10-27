PopCulture Social Call - Dancing With the Stars Tearful Len Goodman Tribute Honors Late Judge Season 32 Week 5 Recap

Dancing With the Stars paid beautiful tribute to late judge Len Goodman during Most Memorable Year week, which also came with the first 10s of the season for Charity Lawson and Xochitl Gomez. PopCulture's Social Call recaps DWTS Season 32, Week 5.