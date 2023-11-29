PopCulture Social Call - Dancing With the Stars Five Perfect Dances Lead to Shocking Elimination Twist Season 32 Semi-Finals
Dancing With the Stars Season 32 is down to the semi-finals - and the competition is tougher than ever. With five perfect dances, the judges have a special elimination twist up their sleeves, and PopCulture's Social Call is breaking it all down.
