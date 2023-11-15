PopCulture Social Call - Dancing With the Stars First Perfect Score Awarded After 'Magical' Dance Season 32 Week 8 Recap
Dancing With the Stars Season 32 just had its FIRST perfect score as the celebs took on iconic Whitney Houston songs in week 8. But who had the first perfect performance? And who was sent packing?
Dancing With the Stars Season 32 just had its FIRST perfect score as the celebs took on iconic Whitney Houston songs in week 8. But who had the first perfect performance? And who was sent packing?