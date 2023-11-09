PopCulture Social Call - Dancing With the Stars Ariana Madix Slays Britney Spears-Inspired Dance Season 32 Week 7 Recap

Dancing With the Stars Season 32's Music Video Night was iconic - from Ariana Madix's Britney Spears-inspired "I'm A Slave 4 U" performance to a "Hollaback Girl" routine that left the judges wowed. PopCulture's Social Call recaps DWTS Season 32, Week 7.