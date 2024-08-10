PopCulture Social Call - Dancing With the Stars 33: Brooks Nader and Gleb Get SEXY on Soul Train Night | RECAP

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is bringing the funk on Soul Train Night - and Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are getting hot and heavy on the dance floor. Recap all the dances of the night - and their scores - with PopCulture's Social Call.

By PopCulture.com Staff

Trending Now: