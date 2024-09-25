PopCulture Social Call - Dancing With the Stars 33: Anna Delvey and UNEXPECTED Star Both Eliminated | Oscar Night RECAP

Dancing With the Stars just sent two celebs packing in an Oscar Night elimination. Anna Delvey's elimination may not come as much of a surprise after her controversial intro, but fans are shocked to see the second celeb go so soon! Recap all the dances and scores of the Week 2 with PopCulture's Social Call.