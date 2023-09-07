PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother Shocking Veto Win Shakes the House BB25 Episode 15 Recap
The Big Brother 25 house has been turned on its head as former besties Cam and Red sit on the block together - and a shocking veto win forces Jared to make a whole new plan for his HOH that could threaten his relationship with Cory and Cory's relationship with America.
