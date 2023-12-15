PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother Reindeer Games Intense Elimination Ends in Tears Episode 3 RECAP
Big Brother Reindeer Games is bringing the tears in episode 3, as an especially intense Santa's Showdown brings the houseguests to the edge. PopCulture's Social Call breaks down Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 with special guest Nick Valdez.
Big Brother Reindeer Games is bringing the tears in episode 3, as an especially intense Santa's Showdown brings the houseguests to the edge. PopCulture's Social Call breaks down Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 with special guest Nick Valdez.