PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother: Did Quinn's Deepfake Twist SABOTAGE the New HOH?| BB26, Episode 12 RECAP
Big Brother 26 is getting turned upside down by Quinn's Deepfake HOH Twist - and will the new HOH be shocked to see their power totally stripped away? PopCulture's Social Call breaks down BB26, Episode 12 - plus the "game-changing twist" cliffhanger that has fans guessing.
