PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother Did Cory or America Get Saved By the Veto BB25, Episode 21 Recap
With America and Cory on the Big Brother block after a blow-up with Jared, will the HOH follow through on his plan to backdoor Cameron? Or will Cameron manage to find his way out of trouble once again with the veto?
With America and Cory on the Big Brother block after a blow-up with Jared, will the HOH follow through on his plan to backdoor Cameron? Or will Cameron manage to find his way out of trouble once again with the veto?