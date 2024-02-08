PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother Angela EXPLODES on Lisa Ahead of Eviction BB26 Episode 8 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is getting explosive ahead of a shocking live eviction. Watch the fight between Angela and Lisa go down as Tucker fights to save himself in the AI Arena before a WILD vote to send one houseguest packing. PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 8.

By PopCulture.com Staff

