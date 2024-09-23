PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Zingbot EXPOSES Chelsie's Crush on Cam During Roast | BB26, Episode 31 RECAP

Zingbot is BACK in the Big Brother house to roast the players of BB26 - and he's spilling some juicy secrets as he does! Meanwhile, the houseguests grapple with the eviction of T'Kor as a new HOH takes charge and flips the script. PopCulture's Social Call has an extended recap of Big Brother 26, Episode 31 with Nick Valdez.