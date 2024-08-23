PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Was Tucker, Angela or Makensy EVICTED? | BB26 Episode 21 RECAP

It's time for Tucker, Angela or Makensy to be sent packing from the Big Brother 26 house - but who will save themselves in the AI Arena and who will have the house turn on them? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 21.

By PopCulture.com Staff

