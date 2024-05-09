PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Was Joseph, Kimo or Rubina EVICTED in Shocking Split Vote? | BB26, Episode 24
The Big Brother 26 house is losing another houseguest - but was it Joseph, Kimo or Rubina who was sent packing with another shockingly close vote? And what's the special announcement Ainsley has for the house? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 24.
Trending Now:
-
1'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Season 2 Updates and What We Know So Far
-
2Lucifer Actor Dies by Suicide at Gun Range: Karel Heřmánek Was 76
-
3'Swamp People' Star Pickle Wheat: Age, Bio and More Personal Details
-
4'My Heart Will Go On' Music Legend Reportedly Dead at 80: Friends Mourn Will Jennings
-
5Rich Homie Quan's Cause of Death Seemingly Revealed by Boosie Badazz