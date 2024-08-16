PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Vote Flip Leads to (SPOILER'S) Shocking Eviction | BB26, Episode 15 RECAP

The Big Brother 26 house is flip-flopping the whole way to eviction night - and will it be Rubina, Cedric or Mackensy who get sent packing? A line is drawn in the house between The Collective and Tucker - but which of the floaters will determine who goes home? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 15