PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Veto Winner Takes All Before Final Eviction | BB26, Episode 36 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is hurtling toward the finale as the HOH and Veto Competition determine who will be sent packing in the final eviction. PopCulture's Social Call breaks down BB26, Episode 26 as Makensey, Cam, Chelsie and Rubina compete for power in this final week.