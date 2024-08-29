PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Tucker's Power Sparks PARANOIA as Veto Stirs the Pot | BB26, Episode 20 RECAP
Big Brother 26 is getting twisted and turned upside down as Tucker's AI Instigator power backfires on him and one of his closest allies. Plus, the houseguests get hit with hilarious punishments as they compete for the Power of Veto. All that and more on PopCulture's Social Call.
Trending Now:
-
1CBS Execs Fuming at Tom Selleck Over 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation Comments, Report Claims
-
2How Mariska Hargitay Feels About Retirement as 'Law & Order: SVU' Enters Season 26
-
3'Elite' Actor Julian Ortega Dead at 41: Tributes Pour in After Star's Untimely Passing
-
4Comedic Actor Found Dead in Ireland: Investigation Underway Into Alan Carter's Death
-
5'DWTS' Star Artem Chigvintsev Arrested For Domestic Violence